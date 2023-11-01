Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 783.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 151,469 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $5,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 260.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 672.4% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,443 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SU opened at $32.38 on Wednesday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of $27.59 and a one year high of $37.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $42.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.27.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.89 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.393 dividend. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.70%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SU. UBS Group began coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Desjardins cut Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Suncor Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, TD Securities cut Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

