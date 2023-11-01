Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 249,721 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,478 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $4,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 6.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,389 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 91,055 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Sunrun by 0.3% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 257,818 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 16,350 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on RUN. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Sunrun from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sunrun from $39.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Sunrun from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.55.

Sunrun Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $9.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.31. Sunrun Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $33.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 2.35.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.59. The business had revenue of $590.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.73 million. Sunrun had a return on equity of 1.18% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,744 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $27,537.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 410,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,488,111. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $27,537.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 410,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,488,111. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Danny Abajian sold 2,030 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $30,754.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,256,386.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,457 shares of company stock valued at $287,987 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Profile

(Free Report)

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.