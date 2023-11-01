T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 40.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,084 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,389 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 98,548.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,336,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $485,782,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332,171 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 18.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,766,218 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,457,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365,883 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,014,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,051,553,000 after purchasing an additional 625,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter worth approximately $69,862,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $89.50 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.45.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

Shares of TROW opened at $90.50 on Wednesday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $87.43 and a one year high of $134.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.13. The stock has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.31.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.52%.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total value of $522,295.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,677,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total value of $1,338,373.58. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at $14,473,533.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total transaction of $522,295.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 64,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,677,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,864,048. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

