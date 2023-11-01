Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 423,308 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 19,839 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.90% of Teleflex worth $102,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex in the first quarter worth about $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 39.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 225.3% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 257 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $184.75 on Wednesday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12-month low of $177.63 and a 12-month high of $276.43. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $200.94 and a 200 day moving average of $229.47.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.20. Teleflex had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $743.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on TFX. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Teleflex from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Teleflex from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $261.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.38.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

