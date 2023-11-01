Teleflex (TFX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.27 per share for the quarter. Teleflex has set its FY 2023 guidance at $13.00-$13.60 EPS and its FY23 guidance at $13.00-13.60 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $743.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.87 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Teleflex to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Teleflex Price Performance

NYSE:TFX opened at $184.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.47. Teleflex has a 52 week low of $177.63 and a 52 week high of $276.43. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teleflex

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.46%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 535.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,691,192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $671,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,889 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,833,777 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $464,515,000 after acquiring an additional 612,019 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Teleflex during the 4th quarter valued at $104,344,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Teleflex by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,633,473 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,155,174,000 after acquiring an additional 181,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Teleflex by 141.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 284,639 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $100,999,000 after purchasing an additional 166,682 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TFX shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Teleflex from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $272.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $261.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TFX

Teleflex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.