Tempur Sealy International (TPX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Tempur Sealy International has set its FY23 guidance at $2.50-2.70 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $2.50-$2.70 EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 8.33% and a negative return on equity of 90,462.73%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Tempur Sealy International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TPX stock opened at $39.94 on Wednesday. Tempur Sealy International has a one year low of $24.99 and a one year high of $47.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.61, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.68 and a 200-day moving average of $41.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.97%.

TPX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tempur Sealy International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.89.

In other news, EVP Hansbart Wijnand sold 28,834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total value of $1,225,733.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,714 shares in the company, valued at $668,002.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tempur Sealy International news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 5,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $232,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 143,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,297,287.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hansbart Wijnand sold 28,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total transaction of $1,225,733.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,714 shares in the company, valued at $668,002.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 134,138 shares of company stock worth $6,018,783. Insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 14,455,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,832,000 after acquiring an additional 4,815,650 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 186.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,413,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,756 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter worth about $52,110,000. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the 1st quarter worth about $54,024,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,452,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,339,000 after buying an additional 844,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

