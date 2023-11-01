Texas Roadhouse, Inc. Expected to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $1.10 Per Share (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) – Analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Texas Roadhouse in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 26th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.08. The consensus estimate for Texas Roadhouse’s current full-year earnings is $4.57 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.30 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 27.09%. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share.

TXRH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.35.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $101.54 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.70 and a 200-day moving average of $106.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.97. Texas Roadhouse has a 52-week low of $90.38 and a 52-week high of $118.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Roadhouse

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TXRH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,983 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter worth $241,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,217,000 after purchasing an additional 6,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,524 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.88, for a total transaction of $217,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,340,564. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.69%.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

