The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Acquired by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 57,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,004 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Kroger were worth $2,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KR. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Kroger by 12.2% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in Kroger by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 17,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 20.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.9% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 3.4% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kroger Price Performance

Shares of KR opened at $45.37 on Wednesday. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $42.62 and a twelve month high of $50.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Kroger Cuts Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $33.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 51.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on KR. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. HSBC began coverage on Kroger in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Kroger in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $1,045,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,862,699.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,798 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $218,404.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,181.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $1,045,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,862,699.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,798 shares of company stock worth $1,542,985 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Stories

