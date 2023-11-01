The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Sold by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S trimmed its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 80.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 56,302 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. First Command Bank raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 370.8% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. 84.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MOS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Mosaic to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mosaic in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Mosaic from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mosaic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.53.

Mosaic Price Performance

Shares of MOS opened at $32.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.48 and a 200-day moving average of $37.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $31.44 and a 52 week high of $57.46.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 12.89%. Mosaic’s revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 12.64%.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

