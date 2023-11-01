The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 788.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,501,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,080,490,000 after purchasing an additional 7,544,029 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $735,469,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 122,771.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,540,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,323,000 after buying an additional 2,538,916 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 98,059.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,484,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,931,000 after buying an additional 1,482,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 187.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,000,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,319,000 after buying an additional 1,304,196 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 1.4 %

PNC stock opened at $114.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.39 and a 200-day moving average of $123.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $109.40 and a one year high of $170.27.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.50. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 43.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens cut their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $143.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.99.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

