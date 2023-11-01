Thryv (THRY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.64) per share for the quarter. Thryv has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $251.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.04 million. Thryv had a positive return on equity of 22.48% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Thryv to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Thryv Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:THRY opened at $17.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.11. Thryv has a fifty-two week low of $16.87 and a fifty-two week high of $26.01. The firm has a market cap of $603.08 million, a P/E ratio of -41.50 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Insider Transactions at Thryv

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thryv

In related news, CEO Joe Walsh acquired 5,000 shares of Thryv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,708,260. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Thryv by 16.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Thryv by 9.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 121,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after acquiring an additional 10,504 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Thryv by 7.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after buying an additional 10,746 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Thryv by 38.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Thryv by 55.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Thryv in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Thryv from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Thryv Company Profile

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS segments. The company provides print and digital solutions, which includes print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, search engine marketing, and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.

