TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) CEO Burton M. Goldfield Sells 7,100 Shares of Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $739,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,778,717.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

TriNet Group Stock Performance

Shares of TNET stock opened at $102.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.84. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.60 and a 12 month high of $121.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.13.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.50. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 61.53%. The company had revenue of $348.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.27 million. Analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TriNet Group

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in TriNet Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,403,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,130,000 after purchasing an additional 48,461 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in TriNet Group by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 6,314 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in TriNet Group in the 1st quarter worth about $1,290,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in TriNet Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in TriNet Group in the 1st quarter worth about $532,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

TNET has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut TriNet Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TriNet Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on TriNet Group from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TriNet Group from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.50.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) consulting services, employee benefit options, payroll services, and employment risk mitigation services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

