United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Position Cut by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,163 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $1,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in United Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,168,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in United Bankshares by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 81,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,416,000 after buying an additional 24,605 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in United Bankshares by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 21,721 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its holdings in United Bankshares by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 30,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in United Bankshares by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on United Bankshares from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on United Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.25.

United Bankshares stock opened at $28.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.03. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.35 and a 1 year high of $44.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $262.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.20 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 26.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.35%.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

