Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) Major Shareholder Buys $18,587.10 in Stock

Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Toro 18 Holdings Llc acquired 2,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.42 per share, for a total transaction of $18,587.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,338,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,933,502.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Toro 18 Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 27th, Toro 18 Holdings Llc acquired 20,480 shares of Universal Electronics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.32 per share, for a total transaction of $149,913.60.

Universal Electronics Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UEIC opened at $7.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.32. Universal Electronics Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $25.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Universal Electronics ( NASDAQ:UEIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $107.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.72 million. Universal Electronics had a negative return on equity of 9.45% and a negative net margin of 14.67%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Electronics Inc. will post -6.03 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Universal Electronics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Electronics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Universal Electronics by 117.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Universal Electronics during the third quarter worth $80,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Universal Electronics by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in Universal Electronics by 35.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Electronics by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Universal Electronics Company Profile

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for video services, consumer electronics, security, home automation, climate control, and home appliance markets.

