Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 31,815 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 733.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,151 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,815 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Lennar were worth $4,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 551.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,824,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,793,000 after buying an additional 1,544,432 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 111.4% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,467,501 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $259,359,000 after buying an additional 1,300,163 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 75,322.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 935,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,288,000 after buying an additional 934,746 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,173,000. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter worth about $39,991,000. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar Stock Performance

NYSE LEN opened at $106.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.40. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $76.79 and a twelve month high of $133.24. The company has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.39. Lennar had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.18 EPS. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 13.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on LEN shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James raised Lennar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Lennar from $143.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Lennar from $136.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $150.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lennar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.41.

Read Our Latest Report on Lennar

Insider Transactions at Lennar

In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 1,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $121,496.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,796,843.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Amy Banse acquired 920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $108.71 per share, with a total value of $100,013.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,091,230.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 1,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $121,496.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 131,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,796,843.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 2,599 shares of company stock valued at $301,984 over the last three months. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.