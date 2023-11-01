Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,743 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 721 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $5,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 8,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $208.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a PE ratio of 44.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.54. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $185.23 and a 52-week high of $312.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $207.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $678.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.87 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 18.71% and a negative return on equity of 9.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SBAC. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on SBA Communications from $311.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays cut their price target on SBA Communications from $296.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on SBA Communications from $275.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. KeyCorp cut their price target on SBA Communications from $300.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on SBA Communications from $276.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.56.

Insider Activity at SBA Communications

In other SBA Communications news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.30, for a total transaction of $85,070.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,949,279.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Profile

(Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

