Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stake in VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF (BATS:DURA)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF (BATS:DURA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 4.82% of VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF worth $4,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF by 2,001.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 6,485 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $534,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $546,000.

Get VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF alerts:

VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

DURA opened at $29.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.12.

VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2943 per share. This is a positive change from VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF (DURA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of US firms that are screened for dividend yield, financial health, and valuation. DURA was launched on Oct 30, 2018 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DURA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF (BATS:DURA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.