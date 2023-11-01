Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 17,488 Shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 455,625 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 17,488 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust were worth $4,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 4,654,737 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $45,663,000 after purchasing an additional 299,948 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 214.6% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 343,216 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after acquiring an additional 234,112 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $1,634,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the 1st quarter worth $1,736,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 7.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,945,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,277,000 after purchasing an additional 132,004 shares in the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VMO opened at $8.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.09. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $10.19.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th were paid a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

