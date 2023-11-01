Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 6,192 Shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 172,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,192 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Shoals Technologies Group were worth $4,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 93,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 249,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,693,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 42,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SHLS. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler raised Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.21.

Shoals Technologies Group stock opened at $15.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 2.08. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.53 and a 12-month high of $32.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.28 and its 200 day moving average is $21.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $119.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.94 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 37.53% and a return on equity of 21.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Jeffery Tolnar sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $42,778.50. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 62,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,085.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Shoals Technologies Group news, President Jeffery Tolnar sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $42,778.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 62,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,085.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 1,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total transaction of $42,944.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 81,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,288.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle charging applications in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, and wire management solutions.

