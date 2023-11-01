Van ECK Associates Corp Has $4.61 Million Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $4,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth $27,000. Robbins Farley purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

WPC stock opened at $53.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.36 and a 12-month high of $85.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.52.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $1.071 per share. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.89%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WPC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Raymond James cut their price objective on W. P. Carey from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.60.

W. P. Carey Profile

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $23 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,475 net lease properties covering approximately 180 million square feet and a portfolio of 85 self-storage operating properties, as of June 30, 2023.

