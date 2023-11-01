Van ECK Associates Corp Has $4.78 Million Stock Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 164,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $4,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CNP. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 137.5% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CNP shares. TheStreet cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.20.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:CNP opened at $26.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.78. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.42 and a fifty-two week high of $31.52.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.80%.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

(Free Report)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

Featured Stories

