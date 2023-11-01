Van ECK Associates Corp Has $5.14 Million Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 27.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,579 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 34,005 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $5,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LVS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 13.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,767 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 17.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,612 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 6.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,282 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 26.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,502 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 47.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 8,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LVS. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Argus cut their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.12.

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $47.46 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.92. The firm has a market cap of $36.28 billion, a PE ratio of 53.93, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $36.79 and a 1-year high of $65.58.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The casino operator reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is 90.91%.

Las Vegas Sands announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the casino operator to reacquire up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Las Vegas Sands

(Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.