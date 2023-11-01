Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Holdings in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Free Report) by 18.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 381,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,832 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Dynex Capital were worth $4,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dynex Capital by 32.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 4,724 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dynex Capital by 1,862.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Dynex Capital by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 6,557 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 9,922 shares during the period. 46.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DX opened at $10.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.93 and a 200-day moving average of $12.01. The stock has a market cap of $544.17 million, a PE ratio of 55.78 and a beta of 1.20. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.57 and a 52-week high of $15.00.

Dynex Capital ( NYSE:DX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $63.27 million during the quarter. Dynex Capital had a net margin of 7.70% and a negative return on equity of 4.09%.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 25th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.54%. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 866.67%.

DX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Dynex Capital from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Jonestrading dropped their target price on shares of Dynex Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dynex Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.17.

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

