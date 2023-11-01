Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 351,942 Shares of BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Free Report) by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 797,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 351,942 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in BrightSpire Capital were worth $5,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BRSP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 439,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 83,982 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 321.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 43,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 33,199 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 123,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 6,648 shares during the last quarter. 57.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

Shares of NYSE:BRSP opened at $5.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $735.74 million, a PE ratio of -25.73 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.32 and its 200 day moving average is $6.36. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $7.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. BrightSpire Capital’s payout ratio is presently -363.64%.

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. The company It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

