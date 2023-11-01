Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 194,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,013 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in PPL were worth $5,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PPL. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in PPL by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in shares of PPL by 2.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 17,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 0.7% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PPL by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in PPL by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of PPL from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.88.

NYSE:PPL opened at $24.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.90. PPL Co. has a one year low of $22.20 and a one year high of $31.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.14.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). PPL had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. PPL’s payout ratio is presently 92.31%.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

