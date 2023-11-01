Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Stake in Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 933,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124,147 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Iris Energy were worth $4,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IREN. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Iris Energy by 548.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 150,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 127,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Iris Energy during the first quarter worth $171,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Iris Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Iris Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Iris Energy by 62,871.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 4,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.52% of the company’s stock.

Iris Energy Stock Performance

IREN stock opened at $3.08 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.43. Iris Energy Limited has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $8.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Iris Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Iris Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Iris Energy Profile

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

