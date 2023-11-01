Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Stake in Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 933,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124,147 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Iris Energy were worth $4,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IREN. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Iris Energy by 548.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 150,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 127,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Iris Energy during the first quarter worth $171,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Iris Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Iris Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Iris Energy by 62,871.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 4,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.52% of the company’s stock.
Iris Energy Stock Performance
IREN stock opened at $3.08 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.43. Iris Energy Limited has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $8.06.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Analysis on IREN
Iris Energy Profile
Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Iris Energy
- How to Invest in Music Stocks
- The Digital Face of Real Estate, Your Best Bets This Year
- How to Invest in Semiconductors
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- How to Invest in the Entertainment Industry
- Investor patience tested as pharmaceutical stocks take a tumble
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IREN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Iris Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iris Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.