Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Stock Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 213,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,078 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $4,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 33,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 5,894 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 23.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 11,115 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 3.6% during the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 25,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 235,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after acquiring an additional 58,400 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kimco Realty by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 111,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on KIM. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.25 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kimco Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Mizuho upgraded Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Kimco Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.90.

Kimco Realty Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of KIM stock opened at $17.94 on Wednesday. Kimco Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $16.34 and a fifty-two week high of $23.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.80. The stock has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.45.

Kimco Realty Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is presently 129.58%.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.