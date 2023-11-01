Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 195,835 Shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,821,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 195,835 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional were worth $4,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 35,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 11,822 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 283.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 10,932 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 146.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 7,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. 2.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SID. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Itau BBA Securities cut shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.30 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.30.

Shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional stock opened at $2.32 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -77.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $3.70.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates through five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, ultra-low-carbon, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products consisting of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

