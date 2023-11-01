Van ECK Associates Corp Trims Position in Applied Digital Co. (OTCMKTS:APLD)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its position in Applied Digital Co. (OTCMKTS:APLD – Free Report) by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 467,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 447,708 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Applied Digital were worth $4,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Applied Digital by 38.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 222,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after buying an additional 62,153 shares in the last quarter. Aire Advisors LLC boosted its position in Applied Digital by 200.0% during the second quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Digital in the second quarter valued at $2,136,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Digital in the second quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Applied Digital during the 2nd quarter worth $158,000. 53.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Digital

In related news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 14,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.74, for a total transaction of $114,706.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 180,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,207.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 23.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on APLD shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Applied Digital from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Applied Digital from $9.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th.

Applied Digital Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:APLD opened at $4.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $518.74 million, a P/E ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 4.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.54. Applied Digital Co. has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $11.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $36.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.84 million. Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 61.59% and a negative net margin of 80.60%. Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Digital Co. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

About Applied Digital

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

