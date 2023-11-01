Van ECK Associates Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 16.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 153,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,301 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $4,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the fourth quarter worth about $37,752,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,520,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 58.1% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,579,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,667 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,129,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 102.2% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 928,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,551,000 after acquiring an additional 469,330 shares during the period. 66.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BEPC opened at $22.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.93 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1 year low of $21.77 and a 1 year high of $36.16.

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Brookfield Renewable had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 1.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.338 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -225.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Brookfield Renewable from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on Brookfield Renewable in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,857 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

