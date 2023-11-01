VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF (BATS:DURA) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF (BATS:DURA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF were worth $4,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF by 2,001.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 6,485 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF by 46.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $534,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $546,000.

Shares of DURA opened at $29.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.57 million, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.12.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.2943 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.

The VanEck Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF (DURA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of US firms that are screened for dividend yield, financial health, and valuation. DURA was launched on Oct 30, 2018 and is managed by VanEck.

