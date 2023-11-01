Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Bought by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $3,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 594.1% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000.

VHT opened at $225.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $237.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $222.27 and a 12 month high of $259.04.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

