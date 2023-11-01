Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) – Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Viper Energy Partners in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 25th. Zacks Research analyst N. Banerjee now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.34. The consensus estimate for Viper Energy Partners’ current full-year earnings is $2.01 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.01 EPS.

VNOM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Viper Energy Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.64.

Shares of VNOM opened at $28.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.43. Viper Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $24.48 and a 12-month high of $36.10.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $160.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 million. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 7.26%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNOM. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.34% of the company’s stock.

