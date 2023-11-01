W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,408 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 92.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 287.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 549.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock opened at $67.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.03. The company has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.61. W. R. Berkley Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $76.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.87%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WRB shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.60.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

