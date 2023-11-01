Waste Connections, Inc. to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $1.45 Per Share, Atb Cap Markets Forecasts (TSE:WCN)

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets dropped their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Waste Connections in a research report issued on Thursday, October 26th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.45 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.52. The consensus estimate for Waste Connections’ current full-year earnings is $9.30 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Waste Connections’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.52 EPS.

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.36 by C$0.01. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of C$2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.71 billion.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from C$223.00 to C$230.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from C$155.00 to C$145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$178.60.

Waste Connections Price Performance

Waste Connections stock opened at C$179.56 on Monday. Waste Connections has a 12-month low of C$169.72 and a 12-month high of C$196.65. The stock has a market cap of C$46.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.35, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$186.63 and a 200 day moving average price of C$187.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.37.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.387 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 31.01%.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

