Waste Connections, Inc. to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $1.45 Per Share, Atb Cap Markets Forecasts (TSE:WCN)

Posted by on Nov 1st, 2023

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCNFree Report) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets dropped their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Waste Connections in a research report issued on Thursday, October 26th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.45 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.52. The consensus estimate for Waste Connections’ current full-year earnings is $9.30 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Waste Connections’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.52 EPS.

Waste Connections (TSE:WCNGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.36 by C$0.01. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of C$2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.71 billion.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from C$223.00 to C$230.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from C$155.00 to C$145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$178.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WCN

Waste Connections Price Performance

Waste Connections stock opened at C$179.56 on Monday. Waste Connections has a 12-month low of C$169.72 and a 12-month high of C$196.65. The stock has a market cap of C$46.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.35, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$186.63 and a 200 day moving average price of C$187.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.37.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.387 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 31.01%.

About Waste Connections

(Get Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for Waste Connections (TSE:WCN)

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.