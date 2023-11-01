Wedbush Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush increased their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Century Communities in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.13 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.87. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Century Communities’ current full-year earnings is $6.43 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Century Communities’ Q1 2024 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.51 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.68 EPS.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $889.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.87 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 6.75%.

CCS has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Century Communities in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on Century Communities from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.67.

CCS stock opened at $61.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.25. Century Communities has a one year low of $40.67 and a one year high of $82.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.81.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Century Communities by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,029,717 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $321,499,000 after acquiring an additional 118,079 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,621,668 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $200,871,000 after purchasing an additional 9,179 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Century Communities by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,167,858 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,132,000 after purchasing an additional 39,505 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Century Communities by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,313,759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,378,000 after purchasing an additional 72,801 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Century Communities by 17.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,114,466 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,424,000 after purchasing an additional 164,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.96%.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

