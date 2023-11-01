Wedbush Comments on Biogen Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Biogen in a research report issued on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $15.03 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $15.00. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $266.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Biogen’s current full-year earnings is $15.27 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.64 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.16 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.78 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.79 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $16.21 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $19.38 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $19.34 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BIIB. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Biogen from $360.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Biogen from $311.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Biogen from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Biogen from $347.00 to $336.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.21.

Biogen stock opened at $237.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.14. Biogen has a 1-year low of $233.76 and a 1-year high of $319.76.

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.43, for a total transaction of $116,124.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,354 shares in the company, valued at $903,668.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 89 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

