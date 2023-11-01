Wedbush Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Dine Brands Global in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $6.43 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.37. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dine Brands Global’s current full-year earnings is $6.44 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $208.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.60 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 9.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share.

DIN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $75.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Dine Brands Global in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Dine Brands Global in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dine Brands Global in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global Stock Performance

NYSE:DIN opened at $49.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $766.93 million, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.82. Dine Brands Global has a fifty-two week low of $45.37 and a fifty-two week high of $82.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.55.

Dine Brands Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.30%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dine Brands Global

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Dine Brands Global by 6.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,223,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,483,000 after buying an additional 77,917 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 1.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 198,807 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 38.8% during the third quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 193,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,544,000 after acquiring an additional 54,000 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 17.9% during the second quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,529 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 6.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,685,157 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $97,790,000 after acquiring an additional 101,852 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP), Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.