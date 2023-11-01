Wedbush Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Dine Brands Global in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $6.43 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.37. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dine Brands Global’s current full-year earnings is $6.44 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS.
Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $208.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.60 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 9.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share.
NYSE:DIN opened at $49.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $766.93 million, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.82. Dine Brands Global has a fifty-two week low of $45.37 and a fifty-two week high of $82.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.55.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.30%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Dine Brands Global by 6.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,223,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,483,000 after buying an additional 77,917 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 1.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 198,807 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 38.8% during the third quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 193,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,544,000 after acquiring an additional 54,000 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 17.9% during the second quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,529 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 6.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,685,157 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $97,790,000 after acquiring an additional 101,852 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.
Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP), Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.
