Wedbush Weighs in on BJ’s Restaurants, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BJRI)

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush raised their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BJ’s Restaurants in a report issued on Friday, October 27th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.29. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for BJ’s Restaurants’ current full-year earnings is $0.88 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays decreased their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $31.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. CL King decreased their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Monday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.10.

BJ’s Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BJRI opened at $25.72 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.29. BJ’s Restaurants has a one year low of $21.64 and a one year high of $37.83. The company has a market capitalization of $606.22 million, a P/E ratio of 38.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Global Investments boosted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 14,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 6,897 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the first quarter worth $2,552,000. RK Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 3.3% during the first quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 194,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,665,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 12.2% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 460,529 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,420,000 after purchasing an additional 50,209 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the second quarter worth $939,000. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at BJ’s Restaurants

In other news, CEO Gregory Levin acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.05 per share, for a total transaction of $49,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,072,228.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. BJ's Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

Featured Stories

