Wedbush Weighs in on Taylor Morrison Home Co.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:TMHC)

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush increased their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Taylor Morrison Home in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $1.68 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.55. The consensus estimate for Taylor Morrison Home’s current full-year earnings is $7.10 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.03 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.70 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.30 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.42.

Shares of TMHC stock opened at $38.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.83. Taylor Morrison Home has a 12 month low of $24.60 and a 12 month high of $52.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.76.

In related news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 112,500 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $5,176,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 399,942 shares in the company, valued at $18,401,331.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMHC. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 138.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 614 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3,911.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

