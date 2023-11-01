Westlake (WLK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.92 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.52). Westlake had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.60 earnings per share. Westlake’s revenue was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Westlake to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Westlake Stock Performance

WLK stock opened at $115.37 on Wednesday. Westlake has a twelve month low of $87.93 and a twelve month high of $138.39. The firm has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Westlake Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $0.357 dividend. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.51%.

In related news, Director David Tsung-Hung Chao sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $131,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,329,388. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Westlake

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WLK. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake during the second quarter worth $1,692,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Westlake by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 24,081 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Westlake by 10.3% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,254 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Westlake in the second quarter valued at about $747,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Westlake by 5.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 776,556 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $92,775,000 after purchasing an additional 39,115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Westlake in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Westlake from $127.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Westlake from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Westlake from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Westlake from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.29.

Westlake Company Profile

Westlake Corporation manufactures and markets performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The Performance and Essential Materials segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomer, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, chlorinated derivative products, and epoxy resins.

