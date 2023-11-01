Willdan Group (WLDN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Willdan Group to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Willdan Group has set its FY 2023 guidance at $1.30-$1.35 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $119.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.87 million. Willdan Group had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 0.21%. On average, analysts expect Willdan Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Willdan Group Stock Performance

Shares of Willdan Group stock opened at $17.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $239.90 million, a PE ratio of 220.53 and a beta of 1.34. Willdan Group has a 12 month low of $12.77 and a 12 month high of $25.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Willdan Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Willdan Group

In other Willdan Group news, CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 2,442 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $55,726.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 402,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,174,393.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 2,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $55,726.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 402,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,174,393.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Fund L.P. Forager acquired 385,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.11 per share, with a total value of $7,753,149.07. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,910,513 shares in the company, valued at $38,420,416.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,906 shares of company stock valued at $185,988 in the last 90 days. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Willdan Group by 118.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,645 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Willdan Group during the second quarter worth about $192,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Willdan Group by 6.1% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Willdan Group by 35.1% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 163,073 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 42,326 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Willdan Group by 37.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 35,195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 9,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WLDN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Willdan Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Willdan Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

