William Blair Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair reduced their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for MSC Industrial Direct in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 25th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $1.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.43. The consensus estimate for MSC Industrial Direct’s current full-year earnings is $6.28 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.80 EPS.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.02. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $96.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSC Industrial Direct presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.60.

MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $94.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.41. MSC Industrial Direct has a 52 week low of $76.75 and a 52 week high of $105.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. This is a boost from MSC Industrial Direct’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 51.72%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 31.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 36,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after buying an additional 8,667 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the 2nd quarter valued at about $349,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 9.0% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,765,000 after acquiring an additional 5,846 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

