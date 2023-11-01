William Blair Comments on Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:ALSN)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Allison Transmission in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 25th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $6.90 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.95. The consensus estimate for Allison Transmission’s current full-year earnings is $7.01 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Allison Transmission’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.85 EPS.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Allison Transmission from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $53.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.25.

Allison Transmission Price Performance

ALSN stock opened at $50.42 on Monday. Allison Transmission has a 52-week low of $40.69 and a 52-week high of $61.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Trading of Allison Transmission

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALSN. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 7.1% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after buying an additional 6,438 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 5.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 334,703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,140,000 after acquiring an additional 16,209 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 267.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 24,534 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 1.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,855 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 31.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,096 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Allison Transmission

In other news, CFO G Frederick Bohley sold 4,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $298,584.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,063,637.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Allison Transmission news, CFO G Frederick Bohley sold 4,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $298,584.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,063,637.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $120,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,469.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,112 shares of company stock valued at $1,019,628. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is currently 13.05%.

About Allison Transmission

(Get Free Report)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.