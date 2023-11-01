WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.83.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WNS in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on WNS from $95.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on WNS from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird raised WNS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on WNS from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th.
Shares of NYSE WNS opened at $54.30 on Friday. WNS has a 1-year low of $51.84 and a 1-year high of $94.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.40.
WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. WNS had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $325.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that WNS will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.
WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.
