WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.83.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WNS in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on WNS from $95.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on WNS from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird raised WNS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on WNS from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WNS. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of WNS by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,662,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $198,753,000 after acquiring an additional 38,496 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WNS by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,804,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,988,000 after acquiring an additional 279,116 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of WNS by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,490,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,872,000 after acquiring an additional 586,694 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of WNS by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,411,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,037,000 after acquiring an additional 172,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WNS by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,394,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,887,000 after acquiring an additional 12,361 shares in the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WNS opened at $54.30 on Friday. WNS has a 1-year low of $51.84 and a 1-year high of $94.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. WNS had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $325.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that WNS will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

