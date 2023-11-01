Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 3,478 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,478 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.4% of Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $13,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 5,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth $4,068,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 235,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,007,000 after acquiring an additional 15,176 shares during the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth $293,000. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 9,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. HSBC started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.19.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $148.34 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $144.95 and a 52-week high of $181.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $158.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

