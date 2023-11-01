Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 1,790 Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HE. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 7.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 17.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the first quarter valued at about $465,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the first quarter valued at about $757,000. 53.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.63.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Price Performance

HE opened at $12.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.57. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $43.71.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $895.69 million during the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 5.94%. Equities analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.09%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.90%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and non-regulated renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates through three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.