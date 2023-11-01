Zacks Research Comments on KB Home’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:KBH)

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for KB Home in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 25th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.50 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.52. The consensus estimate for KB Home’s current full-year earnings is $6.92 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for KB Home’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.87 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.95 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.04 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.51 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KBH. StockNews.com started coverage on KB Home in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on KB Home in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of KB Home in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on KB Home from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.88.

Shares of KBH stock opened at $44.20 on Monday. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $26.73 and a fifty-two week high of $55.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.94.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The construction company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.37. KB Home had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in KB Home during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in KB Home during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in KB Home during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 40.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 40,000 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $2,112,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 158,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,376,931.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $2,112,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 158,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,376,931.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 4,529 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $229,393.85. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 155,769 shares in the company, valued at $7,889,699.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,178 shares of company stock valued at $2,854,624 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.44%.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

