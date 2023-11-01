Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Sold by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,715 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 31,025 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZION. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 130.2% in the second quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $30.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.12. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $56.10.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The business had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 30.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZION has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ZION

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.