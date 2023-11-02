11,416 Shares in American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Bought by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $993,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in American States Water by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,608,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $359,239,000 after buying an additional 51,731 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of American States Water by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,572,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,218,000 after purchasing an additional 507,209 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of American States Water by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,131,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,622,000 after purchasing an additional 53,468 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of American States Water by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 770,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,491,000 after purchasing an additional 19,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American States Water by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 699,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,145,000 after purchasing an additional 29,272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

American States Water Price Performance

AWR opened at $78.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.59 and a 200-day moving average of $85.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.43. American States Water has a 1-year low of $75.20 and a 1-year high of $100.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.20.

American States Water Announces Dividend

American States Water ( NYSE:AWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. American States Water had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $157.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.00 million. Equities analysts expect that American States Water will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American States Water in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

In other American States Water news, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $84.81 per share, with a total value of $84,810.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,424.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

American States Water Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

